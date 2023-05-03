Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,026,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Cabot Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.