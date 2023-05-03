Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 5,365 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 190,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 15.7 %

ANET stock opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.88.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,897 shares of company stock worth $53,461,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

