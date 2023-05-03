Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 641,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,372. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $159.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $219,378,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $33,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 409,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

