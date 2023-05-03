Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.33.

FELE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.77. 235,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 over the last ninety days. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $36,997,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after acquiring an additional 115,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

