Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 137,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 131,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $269.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

