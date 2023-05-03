Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 16,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 3,025,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,558. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

