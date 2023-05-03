Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

