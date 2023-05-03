Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,382 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $36,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,673,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

