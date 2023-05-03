Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.77. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $95,695.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $239,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $217,000. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 117,941 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 47.4% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 174,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $314,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

