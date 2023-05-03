FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 14.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

FTC Solar stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 218,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,157. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $288.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.69.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 80.94% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,453,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,814,735.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,453,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,814,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 923,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,846. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

