FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Issued By Scotiabank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Yara International ASA in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YARIY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.33.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of YARIY opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $27.45.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.55%.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.