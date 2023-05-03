FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

