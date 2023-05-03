FY2024 EPS Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increased by Analyst

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for adidas in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

Get adidas alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

adidas Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ADDYY opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $104.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in adidas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in adidas by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in adidas by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.