FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Rollins Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 761,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.