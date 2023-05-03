Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,569. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

