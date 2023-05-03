Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Garmin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Garmin by 20.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin Price Performance

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $114.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

