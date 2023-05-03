Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.54. 377,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,511. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $3,088,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,269 shares in the company, valued at $403,703,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

