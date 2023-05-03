Gateway Protocol (GWP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.43

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $27.10 million and $3.43 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.00142487 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.