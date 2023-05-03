Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 31st

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Gear Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE:GXE opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$265.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$1.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on shares of Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

