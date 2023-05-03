Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.88

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $13.69. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 11,721 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GENC shares. TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gencor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $201.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:GENC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Gencor Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 223,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gencor Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

See Also

