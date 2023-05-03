Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59.

Generac Stock Up 11.6 %

NYSE:GNRC traded up $11.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,185. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.