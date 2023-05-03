Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Generac Stock Up 11.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $11.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,132. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

