General Electric (NYSE:GE) VP Thomas S. Timko Sells 7,254 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,284. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of General Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

