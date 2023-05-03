Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,771 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.13.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $288.75 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

