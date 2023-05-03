Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $494.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

