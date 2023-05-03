Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $178.06.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

