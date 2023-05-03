Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $17.02 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,236,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $380.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $386.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

