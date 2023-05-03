Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $468.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $39,718,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

