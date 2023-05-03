Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating) were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.71 ($4.08) and last traded at €3.70 ($4.07). Approximately 228,490 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.42 ($3.75).

Genfit Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is €3.74 and its 200 day moving average is €3.77.

About Genfit

(Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Further Reading

