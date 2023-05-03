Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GNS opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Genius Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

