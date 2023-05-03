GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 379,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in GeoPark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

GeoPark Price Performance

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Shares of GeoPark stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,201. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $599.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

