Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 9,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.67 to $5.71 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 8,132,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.61. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth about $104,889,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth about $22,617,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 852.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,609 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.