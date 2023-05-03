GFL Environmental Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$50.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$31.57 and a 52-week high of C$50.37.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.97%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

