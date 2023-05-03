Gibson Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

GEI traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$22.07. 481,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.29. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.03 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 36.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.6358297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibson Energy Company Profile

GEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.23.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

