Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11,557.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,376 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $34,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

