Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,092 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

KHC stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,269,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

