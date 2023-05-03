Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 44,702 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. 2,658,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,875,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.