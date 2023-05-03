Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5,764.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.59. 84,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,292. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.