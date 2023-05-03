Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,990 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 229,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

