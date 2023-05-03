Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,620 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.63. 251,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,878. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

