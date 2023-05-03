Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. 961,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,592. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

