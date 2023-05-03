Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,060 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Trustmark worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,379,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,364,500,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of TRMK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 26,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

