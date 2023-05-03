Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,632,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after buying an additional 206,519 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,903,000 after buying an additional 161,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.42. 85,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

