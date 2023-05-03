Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,650 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

