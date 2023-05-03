Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Glencore Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNCY. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 610 ($7.62) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($7.00) to GBX 575 ($7.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.43) to GBX 625 ($7.81) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 602 ($7.52) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.00.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

