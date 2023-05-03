Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Down 7.4% in April

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE GB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,203. The stock has a market cap of $968.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.49. Global Blue Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
