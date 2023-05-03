Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Global Payments
Global Payments Stock Performance
Global Payments stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,594. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 228.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.