Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.30.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,594. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 228.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

