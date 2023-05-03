Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.32-$10.44 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.32-10.44 EPS.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.58. 541,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,847. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.30.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

