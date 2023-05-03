Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,968. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Water Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

