Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NYSE KKR opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

